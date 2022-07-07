5 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Another five people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to spokesperson for the health department, 1889 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

A total of active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 90 while the number of recoveries was 28,473. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 3 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that87 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.