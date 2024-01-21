5 mound dead chicken seized, five held

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The local administration of Hazro town of Attock on Sunday busted a racket supplying and selling dead chicken to the general public, hotels, restaurants and marriage halls and arrested their five members besides seizing a vehicle.

Briefing the newsmen about the operation, Assistant Commissioner Hazro Kamran Ashraf told newsmen that there were complaints from the general public and consumers about the supply and sale of dead chicken and meat in various parts of the town.

He said that acting on a tip-off, a team intercepted a vehicle and during a search dead chicken was found.

He added that the suspects informed that they sold the dead chicken to a poultry shop and during a raid at the shop located near Qutba in Kamra Cantonment more dead chicken was found. He said that later all the dead chicken and meat weighing 5 mounds was destroyed and five members of the racket were sent behind bars after registration of a case against them.