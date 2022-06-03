UrduPoint.com

5 Nabbed For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Police have arrested five arm holders and recovered ammunition, arms from their possession during crackdown here Friday, informed police spokesman

During course of action, Kotli Sattian police arrested Wajid Iqbal and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police arrested Zeeshan and Mohammad Waqas and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from their custody.

While Mandra police nabbed Arsalan Javed and Mohammad Shayan and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that action would be taken against those possessing illegal weapons and involved in aerial firing.

