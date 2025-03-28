Open Menu

5 Nabbed With 65 Litres Of Liquor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM

5 nabbed with 65 litres of liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued operations against liquor suppliers and arrested five accused with 65 litres of the commodity.

According to the police spokesman, the Wah Cantt Police nabbed three accused including Ali Aamir and Aitzaz with 10 litres of liquor each, and Arham with 05 litres of liquor.

Similarly, the Pirwadhai and Sadiqabad Police netted accused Noor-ur-Rehman and Haroon respectively on the recovery of 20 litres of liquor from each.

