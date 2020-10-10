5 new buses handed over to special educational institutions

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh handed over five new buses to educational institutions for special students of Sargodha which were provided by the Punjab government

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh handed over five new buses to educational institutions for special students of Sargodha which were provided by the Punjab government.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Govt Girls Secondary school for Affected Hearing. Chief Executive Education Authority Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, Director Secondary Education Muhammad Ismail, DO Special Education Shahid Mukhtar, Prof Dr Haroon Rasheed Tabassum and Sarwat Nawaz among others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said the government was taking exemplary steps for special children.

CEO education Riaz Qadeer said that five new buses were provided to Govt Girls Secondary School for Affected Hearing, Govt Special Education Degree College, Special Education Center Sahiwal, Govt Special Boys School and Shahdab Training Institute.

He said that so far ten buses had been provided in Sargodha division, out of which, five buses were provided in Sargodha, four in Bhakkar and one in Mianwali.

District Officer Special Education Shahid Mukhtar in his address said that education and training was being provided to more than 1400 students in ten special education centers across the district, he said and adding that there were 22 free pick & drop buses available for special children across the district, while the government has provided five more buses with 32 seats bringing the total number to 27 while steps were also being taken for six more buses, he added.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh handed overthe keys of buses to the heads of the educational institutions concerned.