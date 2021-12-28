5 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, five confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Lahore, and no case was reported in any other district of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, five confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Lahore, and no case was reported in any other district of the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 26,252 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province so far while 18,494 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Lahore and a total of 35 patients were undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 32 were in Lahore hospitals and three were in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 336,068 indoor locations and 71,073 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 10 locations.

In Lahore 29,545 indoor places and 5,349 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 7 positive containers were destroyed.