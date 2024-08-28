Open Menu

5 New Sports Complexes To Be Built: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain disclosed on Wednesday that five new sports complexes and gymnasiums would be constructed and two sports complexes would be up-graded in Daska, Chowinda, Pasrur, Saranwali and Sambrial at a cost of Rs. 1.5 billion.

Chairing a District Development Review meeting, he said under the supervision of the Department of Youth Affairs, Sports and Tourism, Government of Punjab, Sialkot Gymnasium Pasrur Road would be completed at a cost of Rs. 110 million and Sports Complex Kotli Ameer Ali Sialkot would be completed at a cost of Rs. 195 million and these projects had been approved by the District Development Committee.

The DC said that Rs.

200 million had been allocated for shifting of the general bus stand. After consulting the stakeholders, the project would be given approval immediately after selecting a suitable land, he added.

Zulqarnain said that 15 projects for construction of new roads in Sialkot district were also approved. The estimated cost of Rs. 7.145 billion had been estimated for completion of the projects, and Rs. 1. 253 billion had been allocated for start of work.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, Deputy Director (DD) Asif Mughal, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Fida Mir, local authorities of relevant departments including XEN Building, Highways and Public Health.

