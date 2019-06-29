UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Of A Family Die In Fire Incident In Gilgit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:57 PM

5 of a family die in fire incident in Gilgit

As many as 5 members of a family have died due to eruption of fire in a number of homes in district Shikr.As per media reports the fire engulfed 6 homes in village Bhasha of upper Shikr

Gilgit (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) As many as 5 members of a family have died due to eruption of fire in a number of homes in district Shikr.As per media reports the fire engulfed 6 homes in village Bhasha of upper Shikr.

The victims include mother her two sons, daughter and their grand mother.

Police said those died in the incident have been identified as Sakina, Bahn Bano, Ali Hassan, Ali Abbas.Causes for eruption of fire have not been ascertained so far.

The Rescue 1122 and district management could not be contacted due to poor communication facilities.Commissioner Baltistan Syed Ali Asghar said the compensation will be given to the affected families.

Related Topics

Fire Police Poor Died Rescue 1122 Family Media

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says G20 More Democratic Than UN Security ..

5 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Mashood to investigate Punjab Spo ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Says to Seriously Consider Visiting Moscow f ..

5 minutes ago

Italy migrants: Rescue ship captain arrested at La ..

11 seconds ago

Trump says he wants to 'shake hands' with North Ko ..

13 seconds ago

JI former Amir Munawwar Hassan discharged from hos ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.