5 of a family die in fire incident in Gilgit

Gilgit (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) As many as 5 members of a family have died due to eruption of fire in a number of homes in district Shikr.As per media reports the fire engulfed 6 homes in village Bhasha of upper Shikr.

The victims include mother her two sons, daughter and their grand mother.

Police said those died in the incident have been identified as Sakina, Bahn Bano, Ali Hassan, Ali Abbas.Causes for eruption of fire have not been ascertained so far.

The Rescue 1122 and district management could not be contacted due to poor communication facilities.Commissioner Baltistan Syed Ali Asghar said the compensation will be given to the affected families.