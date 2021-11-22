5 of a family die in road mishap

As many as five persons of a family including two women died in a road mishap at M5 Motorway near Uch Sharif, some 90 kilometres from here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as five persons of a family including two women died in a road mishap at M5 Motorway near Uch Sharif, some 90 kilometres from here on Monday.

According to rescue sources, Mubashir Zaidi, an officer of Punjab Rangers, was going to Lahore after attending a wedding ceremony at Tando Adam with his family when tyre of his car bursted on M5 Motorway near Uch Sharif.

As a result, the car rammed into a pole and all the passengers of the car died.

The deceased were identified as Mubashir Zaidi, his wife Sadia, sons Hadi, Mutahir and daughter Tehreem Fatima.

The bodies were shifted to Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif.