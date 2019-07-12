UrduPoint.com
5 Of A Family Drown After Motorcycle Falls Into Canal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

5 people of a family drowned after motorcycle fell into a canal in district Ghotki of Sindh

Ghotki (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) 5 people of a family drowned after motorcycle fell into a canal in district Ghotki of Sindh.Five people of a family including husband, wife, sister and their 2 children were on their way while riding on a motorcycle when near Mirpur Mathelo; it fell into Masso Canal due to over speed.Operation is underway to search the drowned persons in the canal.

