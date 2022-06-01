5 of a family including kids found dead in a house

UrduPoint.com

Published June 01, 2022

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Five family members including three kids found dead in a house situated at Muhalla Mastoi of Khairpur Chowk near Alipur city on Tuesday.

According to police sources, upon receiving information about five dead bodies in a house, the police team reached the house and found a hanging body of a man and four other bodies including three kids and a woman.

The hanging body was identified as Imran while the body of his 25-year old wife namely Rukhsana , his seven year old daughter Hania, five year old Husna and three year old Feeba were stabbed to death with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon. The police received four bodies with heads chopped off from the crime scene.

The Sadar police shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur for autopsy and started the investigations into the incident.

However, Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali took notice of the incident and sought report from regional police officer Dera Ghazi Khan and directed to district police officer Muzaffargarh to reach the spot and conduct investigations by using latest technology.

He said in a statement that the investigation of the incident would be completed soon and all possible resources would be utilized to provide justice to the family.

