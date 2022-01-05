5 of family injured in Quetta gas leakage blast

At least five persons of a family, including three children, received burns injuries in a gas leakage blast at a house in Killi Manaf area of the provincial metropolis on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :At least five persons of a family, including three children, received burns injuries in a gas leakage blast at a house in Killi Manaf area of the provincial metropolis on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the injured included Muhammad Umar (53) and Benazir Umar (40), and their children Khalid Umar (4), Bibi Umar, (1) and Gul Lalai (10), who were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC).