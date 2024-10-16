Open Menu

5 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs And Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended five criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A public relation officer told APP under the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IG) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

In this regard, the Islamabad Police Margalla, Sumbal and Bani Gala police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested five accused, he said.

Police teams also recovered 820 gram heroin, one rifle and three pistols from their possession, he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza, said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime -free through cooperation between the police and the public.

APP/rzr-mkz

