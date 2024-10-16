5 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs And Weapons Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended five criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
A public relation officer told APP under the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IG) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.
In this regard, the Islamabad Police Margalla, Sumbal and Bani Gala police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested five accused, he said.
Police teams also recovered 820 gram heroin, one rifle and three pistols from their possession, he added.
DIG Syed Ali Raza, said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime -free through cooperation between the police and the public.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today
Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..
Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan introduces new grading system for SSC, HSSC exams2 minutes ago
-
Punjab health secretary visits Sargodha, chairs meeting2 minutes ago
-
ITP enforces traffic routes for SCO Summit until guest departure2 minutes ago
-
UoS organises seminar on 'Climate Change Era'2 minutes ago
-
SOS children join officials to develop 300 fruit plants orchard2 minutes ago
-
KP govt for retrieval of official vehicles from unauthorised personnel12 minutes ago
-
Authorities launches crackdown on substandard food establishments in Kohat12 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs anti-Polio campaign review meeting12 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits district Jail, inspects facilities22 minutes ago
-
DIG ICT Syed Ali Raza visits various checkpoints in the City22 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab assigns Special Assistant, Rashid Iqbal to oversee Zakat, Ushr deptt22 minutes ago
-
In-charge Federal Ombudsman office holds open court22 minutes ago