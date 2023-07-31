Open Menu

5 Outlaws Arrested, Stolen Goods Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Dera police arrested five outlaws in search and strike operation in the limits of Daraban police station here Monday

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested five outlaws in search and strike operation in the limits of Daraban police station here Monday.

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Police Station Daraban under the leadership of SDPO Kalachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan during search and strike operation, checked 35 houses and other different places in the limits of Daraban police station.

During the action, the police recovered three accused were arrested and one pistol with 12 cartridges, while the two other accused Muhammad Bilal and Juma Khan son of Muhammad Asghar were arrested and the stolen goods including 01 washing machine, 02 batteries, 01 pedestal fan, 01 UPS and 01 air cooler recovered from them.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested persons.

