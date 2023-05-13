UrduPoint.com

5 Outlaws Arrested, Weapon Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 08:09 PM

The district police arrested five outlaws and seized arms and ammunition during a "search and strike operation" in the limits of Dera Town police station here on Saturday

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The district police arrested five outlaws and seized arms and ammunition during a "search and strike operation" in the limits of Dera Town police station here on Saturday.

Sub-divisional police officer of Saddar Circle Sabir Hussain Baloch led the action along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari in different areas in line with the directions of district police officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

During the search, the accused Ghazanfar son of Ghulam Raza was arrested after recovering a Kalashnikov with 30 cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, the accused Ghazanfar Abbas, son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Raknu was arrested and a 12-bore gun with 05 cartridges was recovered from his possession.

The accused Naik Wali son of Sahab Khan resident of South Waziristan was arrested and 110 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused.

Another accused was arrested after recovering a 12-bore gun with a 07-cartridge, accused was identified as Ghulam Raza son of Imam Bakhsh, while 01 pistol of 30 bore with 05 cartridges was recovered from Yasin son of Imam Bakhsh.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals.

