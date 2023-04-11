5 outlaws held by police

(@FahadShabbir)

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The police have arrested five outlaws including proclaimed offenders during the successful operation against criminals involved in murder, attempted murder, and other cases.

According to police spokesman, on the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Kaisrani, a crackdown against criminals and proclaimed offenders was going on throughout the district.

Panyala Police under the supervision of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar and SHO Aslam Khan carried out a successful operation and arrested four proclaimed offenders involved in murder, attempted murder, and other criminal activities.

The arrested criminals include Insha Allah s/o Sakhai Marjan resident of Badni Khel, Niaz Ali s/o Abdul Sattar, and Muhammad Kamran s/o Lawaar Khan Marwat resident of Shah Hasan Khel.

In another action, accused Muhammad Taimur s/o Gul Muhammad resident of Panyala was arrested, and one rifle with 20 cartridges was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, Daraban police arrested one proclaimed offender Himmat Yar s/o Tammat Khan resident of Sherabad, who was involved in theft cases and wanted to local police.