UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Outlaws Held, Drugs, Illicit Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

5 outlaws held, drugs, illicit weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) have nabbed two Proclaimed Offenders (POs), two vehicle lifters and one drug trafficker during past 24 hours.

According to SSP PHP Faisalabad Region Chaudhary Farooq Hundal, the PHP launched a campaign against the criminals and a team had nabbed two proclaimed offenders-- Muhammad Khaleel s/o Bashir Ahmad and Muhammad Yaseen s/o of Bilal from Khiddarwala and Roshan Wala area and recovered two Kalashnikovs and one pistol along with a number of bullets from their possession.

Similarly, another team arrested two vehicle lifters from Makkoana and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

The accused were using stolen motorcycle with fake number plates.

PHP team also arrested a drug trafficker from Pensara and recovered 1.4 kg charsfrom his possession. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Vehicle Philippine Peso Criminals From

Recent Stories

EPA mobilises â€˜Emergency Fundâ€™ to support publ ..

1 hour ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

1 hour ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

1 hour ago

Frontline Heroes Office salutes UAEâ€™s Central Ba ..

2 hours ago

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

3 hours ago

UAE Participated in Indian Ocean-wide Tsunami Exer ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.