5 outlaws held, drugs, illicit weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) have nabbed two Proclaimed Offenders (POs), two vehicle lifters and one drug trafficker during past 24 hours.

According to SSP PHP Faisalabad Region Chaudhary Farooq Hundal, the PHP launched a campaign against the criminals and a team had nabbed two proclaimed offenders-- Muhammad Khaleel s/o Bashir Ahmad and Muhammad Yaseen s/o of Bilal from Khiddarwala and Roshan Wala area and recovered two Kalashnikovs and one pistol along with a number of bullets from their possession.

Similarly, another team arrested two vehicle lifters from Makkoana and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

The accused were using stolen motorcycle with fake number plates.

PHP team also arrested a drug trafficker from Pensara and recovered 1.4 kg charsfrom his possession. Further investigation was underway.