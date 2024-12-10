5 outlaws held during operation conducted in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Dera police have arrested five outlaws and recovered illegal arms and drugs from them during a search and strike operation conducted in Paharpur Division.

According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada has directed all police stations to ensure indiscriminate actions against all crimes.

The operation was led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Ali Hamza along with Paharpur police station SHO Khalid Javed Lashari in different areas.

The police arrested accused drug dealer named Zahid son of Qayyum Nawaz, resident of Londhi and recovered a Kalashnikov along with 10 cartridges, 350 grams of Ice, 2030 grams of hashish from him.

Likewise, the same police arrested proclaimed offenders namely Hamza, Ramzan son of Kabir, Asif son of Ashiq Ali and Aziz Ullah son of Ahmad Jan who were wanted to police in different cases.

The spokesman said that the actions against the criminals would be continued indiscriminately across the district.