UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Outlaws Held; Snatched Cash, Weapons Recovered In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:53 PM

5 outlaws held; snatched cash, weapons recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Khanna police arrested five outlaws including four members of a gang involved in street crime and recovered snatched cash, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Khanna police arrested five outlaws including four members of a gang involved in street crime and recovered snatched cash, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said Islamabad police have enhanced vigilance in the city following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

Fowling the directions SP (Rural Area) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted police teams under supervision of SDPO Sardar Ghulam Mustaf including SHO Khanna police station Mirza Muhammad Gulfaraz along with others.

They nabbed persons identified as Adeel Abbasi s/o Bashir Abbas resident of Pindorain Islamabad, Muhammad Nazam s/o Irshad , Mazher Ali Shah s/o Madad Ali Shah and Tipu Sultan s/o Bashir Hussain resident of Sohan Islamabad.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of snatching cash and mobile phones at the area of Shakrial, Zia Masjad and Sohain. Cases have been registered against them and started further investigation.

Furthermore on a tip off the police team conducted a raid and recovered huge quantity of liquor, alcohol and other materials.

One person identified as Kashif Masih was held during the raid, It registered cases against those running the distillery.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile From

Recent Stories

Sun City Grammer School observes Kashmir solidarit ..

43 seconds ago

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency observes Kashmir ..

44 seconds ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Larkana

47 seconds ago

Army Aviation pilots conferred France National Def ..

8 minutes ago

25 alleged outlaws booked for attacking Bahauddin ..

8 minutes ago

Every passing second of Kashmir lockdown burden on ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.