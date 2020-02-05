5 outlaws held; snatched cash, weapons recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Khanna police arrested five outlaws including four members of a gang involved in street crime and recovered snatched cash, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Khanna police arrested five outlaws including four members of a gang involved in street crime and recovered snatched cash, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said Islamabad police have enhanced vigilance in the city following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

Fowling the directions SP (Rural Area) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted police teams under supervision of SDPO Sardar Ghulam Mustaf including SHO Khanna police station Mirza Muhammad Gulfaraz along with others.

They nabbed persons identified as Adeel Abbasi s/o Bashir Abbas resident of Pindorain Islamabad, Muhammad Nazam s/o Irshad , Mazher Ali Shah s/o Madad Ali Shah and Tipu Sultan s/o Bashir Hussain resident of Sohan Islamabad.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of snatching cash and mobile phones at the area of Shakrial, Zia Masjad and Sohain. Cases have been registered against them and started further investigation.

Furthermore on a tip off the police team conducted a raid and recovered huge quantity of liquor, alcohol and other materials.

One person identified as Kashif Masih was held during the raid, It registered cases against those running the distillery.