UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Outlets Sealed, Rs176,000 Fine Imposed In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:37 PM

5 outlets sealed, Rs176,000 fine imposed in Rawalpindi

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday inspected various sites and sealed five outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday inspected various sites and sealed five outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The PFA spokesman told media that during the routine checking, the PFA sealed Yaqoob Karayana Store, Hafeez Pansaar Store, Lal Beef Shop, Sheroz Enterprises and Naveed Milk Shop as their administration failed to maintain the food standards.

Rs 176,000 fine was imposed on many outlets while notices were served to 166 others to improve the cleanliness.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the people.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Media

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler visits Thumbay Medicity

26 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

1 hour ago

Leading scientists from 23 countries to discuss st ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese Shipments to Western Ligurian Ports Down A ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry stresses p ..

4 minutes ago

Egypt's ex-president Hosni Mubarak dead at 91

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.