5 outlets sealed, Rs176,000 fine imposed in Rawalpindi

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday inspected various sites and sealed five outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday inspected various sites and sealed five outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The PFA spokesman told media that during the routine checking, the PFA sealed Yaqoob Karayana Store, Hafeez Pansaar Store, Lal Beef Shop, Sheroz Enterprises and Naveed Milk Shop as their administration failed to maintain the food standards.

Rs 176,000 fine was imposed on many outlets while notices were served to 166 others to improve the cleanliness.

He further said strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the people.