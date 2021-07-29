UrduPoint.com
5 Pakistani Films Being Screened In Beijing : Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

5 Pakistani films being screened in Beijing : Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that screening of five Pakistani films in Beijing was part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

He said that the filmmakers there were developing content for an international audience.

He assured the local filmmakers that Ministry of Information will support them to exhibit their films in the world.

More Stories From Pakistan

