5 parking stands fined, one sealed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration has imposed fine on five parking stands and sealed another for over overcharging during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood conducted raids at different parking stands to check parking fee.

The officer imposed fine on five contractors for charging extra fee from the citizens and also sealed parking stand of Pace and Pace plaza.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that no one would be allowed to charge extra free from the citizens. He said that only approved parking stands have been given approval to charge parking fee and added that strict monitoring of the parking stands was being ensured. He said that strict legal action would be taken against the contractors if found involved in charging extra fee.