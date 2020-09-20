5 passengers killed, one injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Five passengers were killed while another sustained serious injuries during a road accident at Painsara to Gojra Motorway M-4 on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 officials said that a speeding car collided with a trailer at M-4 Painsara to Gojra.

As a result, Isa Khan (50), son of M Yousuf, Imran (35) son of Isa Khan, Zainab Bibi (40) wife of Yaqoob, Yaqoob (50) son of Yousuf, Irfan (25) son of Isa received critical head injuries and died on-the-spot whereas Muhammad Ali (8 year) son of Imran was shifted to local hospital from where he was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to his critical condition.

The ill-fated victims belonged to Chowk Azam and were travelling from Lahore to Layyah when their car met an accident.

The bodies were handed over to the police for completing legal requirements.