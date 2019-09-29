UrduPoint.com
5 Passengers Wounded In Bus-trailer Collision Near Shujaabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 09:20 AM

5 passengers wounded in bus-trailer collision near Shujaabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as five persons were critically wounded when a passenger bus met an accident with a trailer in Shujaabad on wee hours of Sunday.

According to Police, the accident took place at Ganveen Kothi area, which resulted in severe wounds to five passengers, a private news channel reported.

Police said the injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility by the rescue teams.

The accident took place due to over speeding, Police rescue teams said.

