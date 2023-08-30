5-patients' sight improved by successful corneal transplantation in HEHQ

Special Secretary of Balochistan Health Department Dawood Bazai on Wednesday said that for the first time in Helper Eye Teaching Hospital Quetta (HEHQ), the sight of five patients was restored through successful corneal transplantation

He also appreciated the performance of Medical Superintendent (MS) and his team for restoring the sight of five patients through corneal transplantation for the first time at the HEHQ.

MS of Helper Eye Teaching Hospital Quetta Dr. Hafeezur Rehman Muhammad Shahi and his team Head of Department Dr. Shams Bazai, Dr. Iftikhar Tareen, Head of Ophthalmologist Dr. Saifullah Tareen, Dr. Chakar Baloch, Dr. Iram Noor, Dr. Amal Panizai, the team of Dr. Imran Bazai performed corneal transplantation of five patients for the first time in Helper Eye Hospital with the efforts of expert surgeons of Balochistan.

While Cornea Transplantation was given to Helper Hospital as a gift on demands of concerned doctors by the special efforts of Pakistani community doctors living in South America so that the poor people here could get relief, he said.

Dawood Bazai said that for the first time corneal transplantation has been started in Balochistan for which five patients were initially selected, by the Grace of Allah, the experience was done successful and the best facilities were available to the visually impaired.

While appreciating the efforts of Medical Superintendent Dr. Hafeezur Rehman Muhammad Shai and his team, he assured full cooperation from himself and the Health Department.

Special Secretary Health Department Dawood Bazai inspected various departments of OT and other departments of the hospital and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness situation.

He said that measures would be taken to improve quality health facilities for the interest of patients in government-run hospitals of Balochistan.