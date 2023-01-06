5 people dead in road accident in Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :At least five people lost their lives in a traffic accident near Rahim Kot in Bagh in Azad Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday.

According to a private tv channel, a coaster boarding 12 people was going to Mushtamba when the vehicle reached Rahim Kot, it met an accident in which five of the passengers were killed.

The coaster off the road and fell into a ditch and five passengers including the driver and conductor died on the spot while three others were injured.

The injured were shifted to Dheerkot Hospital.