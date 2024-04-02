5 people died in fire incidents during Jan-March

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) During the first quarter of the current year, a total of 404 fire incidents were reported to Rescue 1122, in which 5 people lost lives.

According to the statistics available in the quarterly report issued by District Emergency Service, out of total 31 fire-burn victims, 22 people were seriously injured in fire incidents. Risk to the affected people was reduced by timely professional response by Rescue firefighters teams along with paramedic personnel of Rescue 1122.

Majority incidents of fire eruptions were caused by short circuits, improper disposed off lighted cigarette, gas leakage, bursting of gas cylinder and others.

Approximately Rs. 370.0 million worth losses of property and assets were secured during fire incidents.

Besides gaseous fire eruption cases, the district emergency service also handled 23 incidents of forest fires in the last three months.The rescue firefighters timely prevented the forest fire from spreading.

Spokesman 1122 informed that Rescue Service was also trying to reduce fire incidents by implementation of fire safety rules. He said fire safety training and other relevant courses were also being run by the district emergency service.