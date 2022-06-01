UrduPoint.com

5 People Injured In Cylinder Explosion

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 12:43 AM





HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Five people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded near food shop in the Saddar area in the limits of P.S Cantonment.

The owner of the fast food shop Huzaifa Bohri called the mechanic to check the gas cylinder due to malfunction which suddenly exploded during the inspection, as a result four individuals were injured and rushed to the hospital for immediate medical aid.

Initially, fast food owner Huzaifa and mechanic Owais were burnt while the three workers sustained minor injuries, report said.

