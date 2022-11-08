5 people injured in Khuzdar Blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :At least five people were critically injured in a blast occurred in Khuzdar area of Balochistan on Tuesday afternoon.

The police sources said the bomb went off at the main Chamrok chowk in Khuzdar.

The police said a vehicle was targeted through a hand-held bomb , a private news channels reported.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital where an emergency was imposed .

The police and rescue reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

Security was tightened in and outside Khuzdar after the blast, the police said.