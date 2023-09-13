5 people killed in Nowshera road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :At least five persons were killed on the spot while 13 others sustained injuries when a bus turned turtle in Nowshera on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the accident occurred at the Motorway M1 near Rashakai Interchange where a bus turned turtle when its driver fell asleep, As a result, five persons lost their lives and 13 others were critically wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police have also arrested the driver of the bus and started further investigation.