Open Menu

5 People Killed In Nowshera Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2023 | 10:20 AM

5 people killed in Nowshera road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :At least five persons were killed on the spot while 13 others sustained injuries when a bus turned turtle in Nowshera on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the accident occurred at the Motorway M1 near Rashakai Interchange where a bus turned turtle when its driver fell asleep, As a result, five persons lost their lives and 13 others were critically wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police have also arrested the driver of the bus and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Motorway Driver Nowshera Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

9 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

11 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

11 hours ago
 India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka ..

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

11 hours ago
Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss ..

Vingegaard earns Vuelta stage 16 win and cuts Kuss lead

11 hours ago
 At least 2,300 dead in Libya floods 'calamity', th ..

At least 2,300 dead in Libya floods 'calamity', thousands missing

11 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

11 hours ago
 Jamaican youth minister meets FM Jilani

Jamaican youth minister meets FM Jilani

11 hours ago
 Stocks struggle ahead of key US inflation data

Stocks struggle ahead of key US inflation data

11 hours ago
 Ex world number one Halep gets four-year doping ba ..

Ex world number one Halep gets four-year doping ban from tennis

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan