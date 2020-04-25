UrduPoint.com
5 People Sent To Azad Kashmir, 105 Passengers Quarantined

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:38 PM

Five persons were sent to their hometowns in Azad Kashmir after their corona tests came negative twice while 113 Bahrain-returned people were shifted to quarantine centres

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Five persons were sent to their hometowns in Azad Kashmir after their corona tests came negative twice while 113 Bahrain-returned people were shifted to quarantine centres.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Mian Aftab Ahmad and Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan had received Bahrain-returned passengers at Faisalabad Airport and shifted 105 passengers to GC University Quarantine Centre while 8 passengers were shifted to local hotels which were declared at quarantine centres.

Samples of these passengers would be taken within 48 hours for analysis of coronavirus, he added.

