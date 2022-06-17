UrduPoint.com

5 People Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

5 people test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Five people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 109 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 52, while 28,421 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, two patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He said that 50 confirmed patients had been isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to sa ..

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to save energy

15 minutes ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on seat fell vaca ..

24 minutes ago
 Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

2 hours ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.