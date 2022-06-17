5 people test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Five people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 109 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 52, while 28,421 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, two patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He said that 50 confirmed patients had been isolated at their homes in the district.