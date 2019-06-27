5 people were killed while 10 houses were burnt on fire in Gilgit

5 people were killed while 10 houses were burnt on fire due to short circuit in Basel, Gilgit Baltistan.5 people including children and women were killed while 10 houses were burnt on fire after fire erupted in Basel, GB

Gilgit Baltistan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) 5 people were killed while 10 houses were burnt on fire due to short circuit in Basel, Gilgit Baltistan.5 people including children and women were killed while 10 houses were burnt on fire after fire erupted in Basel, GB.The actual reason of fire eruption was not come on surface.District administration, police and GB disaster management authority reached the scene and started rescue operation.