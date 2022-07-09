UrduPoint.com

5 Persons Die In A Road Mishap At Upper Kohistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2022 | 07:23 PM

5 persons die in a road mishap at Upper Kohistan

At least five persons of same family died when a passenger van plunged into a deep ravine at Kairo Daso Upper Kohistan here on Saturday

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :At least five persons of same family died when a passenger van plunged into a deep ravine at Kairo Daso Upper Kohistan here on Saturday.

According to the police sources, a Gilgit bound passenger pickup (Datsun) fell into a hundred feet deep gorge when the driver lost his control over the vehicle due to overspeeding.

The dead commuters were identified as Meer Alam son of Nehmatullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq son of Shah Abbass, Fazal Wahid son of Muhammad Rafique and Bulbul Nabi son of Abdul Rehman. The ill-fated passengers were residents of Gilgit Baltistan.

Rescue 1122, Kohistan police and locals recovered the bodies of commuters and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Dasu and later handed over to their families.

Related Topics

Dead Police Driver Vehicle Died Gilgit Baltistan Same Van Kohistan Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

US to Provide Additional Humanitarian Aid to Ukrai ..

US to Provide Additional Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine Worth $368Mln - Blinken

7 minutes ago
 Despite heavy rains, PR Rwp Division manages to op ..

Despite heavy rains, PR Rwp Division manages to operate trains on time

8 minutes ago
 No compromise on cleanliness arrangements: Hamza S ..

No compromise on cleanliness arrangements: Hamza Shehbaz

8 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Prime Minister Confirms Stepping Down t ..

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Confirms Stepping Down to Make Way for 'All-Party Gove ..

8 minutes ago
 55th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat observed

55th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat observed

10 minutes ago
 25,000 plastic bags distributed among citizens

25,000 plastic bags distributed among citizens

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.