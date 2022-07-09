5 persons die in a road mishap at Upper Kohistan

At least five persons of same family died when a passenger van plunged into a deep ravine at Kairo Daso Upper Kohistan here on Saturday

According to the police sources, a Gilgit bound passenger pickup (Datsun) fell into a hundred feet deep gorge when the driver lost his control over the vehicle due to overspeeding.

The dead commuters were identified as Meer Alam son of Nehmatullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq son of Shah Abbass, Fazal Wahid son of Muhammad Rafique and Bulbul Nabi son of Abdul Rehman. The ill-fated passengers were residents of Gilgit Baltistan.

Rescue 1122, Kohistan police and locals recovered the bodies of commuters and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Dasu and later handed over to their families.