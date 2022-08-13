5 persons swept away by floods rescued; search operation continues: DC

Deputy Commissioner Killa Abdullah Munir Ahmed Kakar said the rescue workers and residents of the area rescued five people and recovered two bodies after a tractor trolley was swept away by floods in the Killi Paizai Syedan area on late Friday

The ill-fated tractor was carrying a total of 12 people, and "search operation is underway for the recovery of five missing people", said the DC.

He further said that most parts of Machka, Pir Alizai, Masaizai, Paizai Syedan and other areas of Killa Abdullah district were flooded after the Machka dam broke out.

The district administration launched a rescue operation to shift the people to safer places. As a result, most of the people left their villages to save their lives after the entire area was flooded.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Quddus Bizenjo took a notice of the situation and ordered the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to step up efforts to support the flood-affected people.