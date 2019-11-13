UrduPoint.com
5 Pharmacies Sealed For Selling Spurious, Expired Medicines

The Health Department has sealed five pharmacies for selling spurious and expired medicines in various sectors of the federal capital

The health department, gearing up its drive against the violators of Drug Act, 1976/DRAP Act, 2012, has recently inspected 21 pharmacies, stores and distribution set-ups, an official source told APP on Wednesday.

The sealed pharmacies were found violating the Drug Act, 1976/DRAP Act, 2012 and barred from operating due to absence of pharmacists, sale of drugs without warranties, poor storage conditions and others.

Besides, huge quantity of un-registered or smuggled and un-enlisted drugs, amounting to Rs 1.5 million had also been recovered from the pharmacies, he added.

He said cases against seven firms had also been prepared for obstructing the Drugs Act, 1976/DRAP Act, 2012.

"The campaign will continue with full vigor and inspections of manufacturing units is also being planned to observe their compliance with the provisions of applicable laws," he maintained.

The Drug Control Section, in response to complaints about quality of cosmetic products, had tested a few beauty cream, he said and added that one of the leading brand of beauty cream had been found using excessive quantity of steroidal drug.

He said action was being taken against the company as per law and safety alert had also been issued for common public to aware them about hazard of such products\395

