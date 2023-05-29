UrduPoint.com

5 Plots Earn CDA Rs4.751bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 08:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday auctioned five commercial plots amounting to Rs 4.751 billion in its developed sectors while accepting the bids of successful bidders during a ceremony held here at the Convention Center.

The highest bid worth Rs 1.7 billion was received for a commercial plot of 700 square meters located at F-7 Markaz, followed by another plot 666.

66 square meter plot at I-8 Markaz sold for Rs 1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, a plot of 177.77 square meters at G-10 Markaz and another of 711.11 square meters plot in the D-12 sector were sold at Rs 273 million and 890 million, respectively.

A commercial land of 1227.76 square meters at G-9/2 Markaz for a petrol pump sold for 845 million.

According to a press release of the CDA, the auction received an overwhelming response from the potential buyers who fully took part in the bidding process.

