5 PO caught in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Police here arrested five proclaimed offenders,court absconders,informed police spokesman on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Police here arrested five proclaimed offenders,court absconders,informed police spokesman on Thursday .

He said that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar teams of various police stations of district started operation and conducted raids in different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police succeeded in arresting 5 proclaimed offenders including Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Arshad,Saffdar Ali, Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Ashraf.

These POs were wanted in more than a dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murderer. Police started further investigation.