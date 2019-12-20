5-point climate change agenda to bring green revolution: experts

(@imziishan)

Experts said on Friday that federal government's five-point agenda for climate change mitigation would bring about green revolution in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Experts said on Friday that Federal government's five-point agenda for climate change mitigation would bring about green revolution in the country.

Talking to APP, Environmental Protection Department (EPD) senior official Nasimur Rehman said that through effective mitigation and adaptation measures Pakistan could fight climate change issues to save its future generations from dire consequences.

Giving details of the agenda, he said that it included planting 10 billion trees, switching public transport to electricity, 30 per cent clean energy transformation target by 2030, materialising nature-based solutions, making Pakistan plastic-bag free country and recharge Pakistan programme to tackle floods.

Expert on Mangrove forests Dr Mehmood Khalid Qamar said that mangrove forests were of great importance due to high carbon sequestration capacity and Pakistan was the only country in the world where the mangrove forest cover was growing.

He said that Pakistan, under ten-billion-tree project, would plant one billion mangrove trees in its coastal areas.

The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) official sources said that Pakistan's efforts and contribution to combat climate change such as billion-tree tsunami, growing Mangrove forest cover, Clean & Green Pakistan programme, Pakistan's recharge programme acquired global recognition and appreciation at world forums.