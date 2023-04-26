5 policemen martyred, 2 injured in Quetta operation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :At least five police personnel of Jaffarabad police were martyred and two others sustained injuries in exchange for firing between police and kidnappers during an operation in Jageer area of Sindh, here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police team of Jaffarabad conducted a raid at a place near the Jageer area to recover abducted Furqan Soomro son of Mill Owner Haji Aslam resident of Usta Muhammad was kidnapped last night from Usta Muhammad by abductors when armed kidnappers opened fire at them.

As a result, five personnel of police died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds and two others suffered injuries.

The body of the deceased and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where they were under the observation of medical staff.

The deceased were identified as SI Tayyab Hussain Umrani, Head Constable Syed Khadim Ali Shah, Syed Riaz Shah, ATF Constable Muhammad Usman and ATF Constable Abdul Wahab while the injured include Altaf Hussain Ali and Hussain Ali.

Further investigation was underway.