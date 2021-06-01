5 POs, 30 suspects arrested

HUNGU, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) ::Local police Tuesday arrested 30 suspects and five proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crackdown conducting in various areas of the city.

According to police, the crackdown was conducted in areas of Kaidooran, Doaba, Tall and Balyameena, and arrested five POs, 30 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition including one Kalashnikovs, six pistols, two rifles, 5.9 kilogram hashish and 360 gram ice from their possession.