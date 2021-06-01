UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 POs, 30 Suspects Arrested

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:30 PM

5 POs, 30 suspects arrested

HUNGU, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) ::Local police Tuesday arrested 30 suspects and five proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crackdown conducting in various areas of the city.

According to police, the crackdown was conducted in areas of Kaidooran, Doaba, Tall and Balyameena, and arrested five POs, 30 suspects and recovered arms and ammunition including one Kalashnikovs, six pistols, two rifles, 5.9 kilogram hashish and 360 gram ice from their possession.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

9 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

2 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

3 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.