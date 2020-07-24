5 POs among 28 'criminals' nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police claim to have arrested 28 alleged criminals including five proclaimed offenders (POs) during the past 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, police teams arrested five POs during raids in different areas that were wanted in heinous nature crimes.

During crackdown on drug-pushers, police held six drug-peddlers and seized 3kg hashish and 37 litres of liquor.

In a campaign against illicit weapons, police teams nabbed eight outlaws and recovered six pistols, one gun, one carbine and several bullets from them.

Police also nabbed seven gamblers from a den and recovered Rs 5,770 stake money.

Likewise, police apprehended two kite sellers and seized 114 kites and 65 string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused and they were sent behind the bars, police said.