5 POs arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five proclaimed offenders during crackdown involved in various cases here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Pirwadhai police arrested 02 proclaimed offenders wanted in cases of attempt of murder.

Tariq Khan wanted to attack dengue team whereas Afaq in the case of trying to rape his step daughter.

Similarly, Westridge police held Shafiq in the cheque dishonor case.

While, Civil Lines Police arrested Nimatullah in the fake recruitment case. Airport police have arrested Amjad Pervez in fraudulent case.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police team adding that the arrested acused would be would be challaned with concrete evidence.

SPs said that action will also be taken against the criminals and their facilitators.