5 Poultry Dealers Arrested; 3 Shops, Petrol Pump Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:43 PM

The Rawalpindi District Administration, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, here on Wednesday had sealed three shops, a petrol pump and arrested five poultry dealers over charges of profiteering and not having measurement gauges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi District Administration, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, here on Wednesday had sealed three shops, a petrol pump and arrested five poultry dealers over charges of profiteering and not having measurement gauges.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Ali, carried out checking in the area of Jhanda Chichi and arrested three sellers for profiteering and not displaying the price list.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Taxila and the Inspector Environment department inspected various brick kilns and imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on two kilns for functioning without transforming their brick burning facilities into the latest zigzag technology causing smog.

While inspecting measurements gauges and rates, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan Zeb Nasir and the Civil Defence teams imposed a fine of Rs 115,000 on various pumps and sealed one pump for not having valid Form-K.

Meanwhile, during checking of enforcement of govt notified rates, AC Saddar imposed Rs 90,000 fine on various petrol pumps in his jurisdiction.

The AC city Waqas Sikandari while checking the rates of poultry issued by the district administration in Araya Mohalla, arrested five poultry dealers and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for overcharging.

