5 Poultry Traders Arrested; Petrol Pump Sealed

Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:20 PM

5 poultry traders arrested; petrol pump sealed

Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan and the Civil Defence teams sealed one petrol pump and imposed a fine on others for not having accurate gauges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan and the Civil Defence teams sealed one petrol pump and imposed a fine on others for not having accurate gauges.

According to details, the AC Gujar Khan Zeb Nasir, while inspecting measurements gauges and rates, imposed a fine of Rs 115,000 on various pumps and sealed one pump for not having valid Form-K.

Meanwhile, during checking of enforcement of government notified rates, AC Saddar imposed Rs 90,000 fine on various petrol pumps in his jurisdiction.

The AC city Waqas Sikandari while checking the rates of poultry issued by the district administration in Araya Mohalla, arrested five traders and imposed a fine ofRs 20,000 for overcharging.

