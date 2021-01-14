5 power generation units of Tarbail dam produces 428 MW

The water level of Tarbela dam reservoir Monday reduced to 1470.73 feet owing to the decreased water inflow and produced only 428 megawatts of electricity while only seven power generation units were working with low capacity

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The water level of Tarbela dam reservoir Monday reduced to 1470.73 feet owing to the decreased water inflow and produced only 428 megawatts of electricity while only seven power generation units were working with low capacity.

According to the Tarbaila dam officials, 5 out of 12 power generation units of the dam were producing only 428 megawatts of electricity and 10 units remained shut down.

Today water inflow in the Tarbail reservoir was recorded 14300 cusec feet while outflow remained at 14300 cusecs feet.

It was also disclosed that today no water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Due to the decreased water inflow after falling the temperatures in upper parts of Gilgit Baltistan the water level of Tarbela dam also reduced to 1470.73 feet and power generation was also reaching to its lowest.