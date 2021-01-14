UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Power Generation Units Of Tarbail Dam Produces 428 MW

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:04 PM

5 power generation units of Tarbail dam produces 428 MW

The water level of Tarbela dam reservoir Monday reduced to 1470.73 feet owing to the decreased water inflow and produced only 428 megawatts of electricity while only seven power generation units were working with low capacity

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The water level of Tarbela dam reservoir Monday reduced to 1470.73 feet owing to the decreased water inflow and produced only 428 megawatts of electricity while only seven power generation units were working with low capacity.

According to the Tarbaila dam officials, 5 out of 12 power generation units of the dam were producing only 428 megawatts of electricity and 10 units remained shut down.

Today water inflow in the Tarbail reservoir was recorded 14300 cusec feet while outflow remained at 14300 cusecs feet.

It was also disclosed that today no water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Due to the decreased water inflow after falling the temperatures in upper parts of Gilgit Baltistan the water level of Tarbela dam also reduced to 1470.73 feet and power generation was also reaching to its lowest.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

ETPB land occupation case: Lahore High Court summo ..

2 minutes ago

UK asks India to lift restrictions in IIOJK

2 minutes ago

Four of a family killed as fire breaks out in hous ..

2 minutes ago

CDA takes remarkable steps to enhance natural beau ..

2 minutes ago

Promotion of tourism among priorities of KP govt: ..

5 minutes ago

Cabinet committee reviews law & order in Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.