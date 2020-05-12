UrduPoint.com
5 Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:06 PM

5 power pilferers booked in Sargodha

FESCO task force has caught another five people involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :FESCO task force has caught another five people involved in electricity theft.

Police source said on Tuesday that FESCO Tack force have conducted raids at different areas of Sargodha district including Fazil Town, Factory Area, 49 NB, Jinnah colony and Fazal town and red handed caught another 5 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The others were Muhammad Fayyaz, Abdul Ghaffar,Muazam Ali,Atiq and Afzal.

On the reports of FESCO authorities' police have registered separate cases.

