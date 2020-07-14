UrduPoint.com
5 Power Pilferers Caught

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

5 power pilferers caught

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught another five persons involved in electricity theft.

Police said on Tuesday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at villages Salam, Ratukala, Laksiya and Talibwala and caught five persons- Khan Muhammad, Muhammad Riaz, Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal and Azmat Muradople involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

On the separate reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.

