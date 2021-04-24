5 power thieves caught in sargodha

A Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) task force arrested five people on Saturday over alleged electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :A Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) task force arrested five people on Saturday over alleged electricity theft.

Police officials said that a FESCO team conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district including Sillanwali, Phatankot, Sahiwal and caught five people red-handed stealing electricity through meter tampering and direct supply from the main transmission lines.

The accused were identified as Mazhar,Muhammad Sher,Saqlain, Kamran and Feroz.

Police have registered separate cases against the power thieves.