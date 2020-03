5 prayer leaders held for violating amplifier act in Faisalabad

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested five prayer leaders for violating amplifier act

Millat Town police arrested Qari Ihsan, Qari Karamat and Qari Ahmed Ali from Chak No 197-RB.

Sahianwala police arrested Qari Abdul Mujtaba and Qari Ashraf from Chak No 125-RB.

Cases have been registered against the accused.